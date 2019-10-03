Ex-Zambia Women National Team star Martha Mutima has been put to rest at Chingola Road Cemetery in Kitwe.

Mutima, 42, died on Saturday afternoon at Kitwe Teaching Hospital just hours after being rushed there.

A sizeable crowd turned up to give Mutima a send-off during a funeral procession that started with a church service in Kwacha before burial.

‘I learnt the demise of Martha Mutima with shock. I personally interacted with her at the peak of her career,’ former National Women Team Manager Dorothy Sampa said.

‘Martha was a very talented female footballer and wherever we went many scouts wanted to have her services as a footballer. She was very good at football but she lacked someone to manager her,’ Sampa said.

Talented Mutima was a common feature in the national team during her hey days.

After retiring from playing, Mutima went into coaching and previously served as an assistant coach at FAZ Copperbelt Women League outfit Moba Queens.

She also coached former FAZ Division Three side Stan Hazard of Kitwe.

