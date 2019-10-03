By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member

There always comes a day when people must rise up and collectively say Enough is Enough.

And when this day comes, citizens must lay partisan sentiment and nostalgia aside and only think of the collective national good.

The government of Her Majesty The Queen of England knew in 1964, while they had the tools and resources to resist KK and his civilian army of pro independence enthusiasts, they opted to make way for change because they fully understood that what had largely began and had for the most part been a bloodless call for political and social change, could very easily have deteriorated into a blood soaked revolution for change.

There was nothing that was going to impede the resolve of a united indigenous change movement – not money, not guns.

Even during the time of colonial rule, there were members of the indigenous population who, because of the creature comforts they used to enjoy at the hands of their white masters, had opted to either oppose the independence change movement, or simply adopted an indifferent attitude towards it.

Fast forward to 1991, the sentimental attachment to the 1964 independence dream, KK and the UNIP that had branded themselves as the architects and guardians of our nationhood, was still fresh in the hearts and minds of many Zambians. But even when it had become apparent that the economy had died under the leadership of KK and UNIP, and that the enjoyment of both civic and political rights had come under such serious threat, there were still pockets of nationalist loyalists who believed that only KK and UNIP were qualified to provide this nation with leadership.

They were wrong.

FTJ and the MMD, riding on such a strong and an unexpected underground support from the masses, toppled the 1964 independence movement.

And again, I am sure KK and UNIP had been very much aware of what could have been the consequences to them and the country, had they actively sought to remain in power post 1991.

The calls for change and resistance to their failed rule would have only gotten louder, if not to a very bloody and violent end. This is usually what happens when change is delayed and the process of change unduly interfered with.

Then came another monumental year – 2011.

After 20 years of branding and presenting themselves as the restorers and original guardians of democracy and multipartism, the MMD regime had grown extremely powerful but had also become synonymous with grand and political corruption, as well as pure theft of state resources by a handful of individuals.

It is this narrative of a regime that had grown increasingly pompous, oppressive and corrupt, which gave Michael C. SATA and an emerging PF the impetus to take power in 2011.

Again, RB and the MMD knew when the right time to exit the stage. They tried to push impose themselves onto the people using all manner of material enticements, with the latter part of their rule punctuated by huge infrastructure development announcements and commitments. Typical of a regime that had become extremely unpopular in the eyes of ordinary, hardworking citizens.

And had the MMD pushed their luck and stretched the patience of Zambians, their fall from grace could have become harder and at such a huge cost to our long treasured peace and security.

Today, we are starring in the face of a PF regime that has become extremely self absorbed with itself. This regime has now presided over the mother of all corruption scandals this country and it’s people has ever witnessed since the year 1964, with individual government MINISTERS and the President sitting on tonnes upon tonnes of wealth, whose accumulation they will never be able to explain.

The most striking thing about this regime is that they are utterly oblivious to the long term damage they have caused this country and it’s people to suffer.

The cost of government sponsored corruption under the PF will continue to cost Zambians dearly for at least the next 30 years, as the impact of the cost of the debt they have accumulated, with over 63% of this, actually stolen in a combination of such savage and pure theft and corruption; will be felt by even the children of a child being born today.

In 2021, Zambians will have another opportunity to rise above partisan loyalty and save their own country from what is now definite economic ruin and collapse.

In 2021, Zambians will yet again have an opportunity to summon our collective national spirit and unite in saying no to a regime that has now turned into a monster and threatening the life of our public institutions and those who serve in these.

The UPND have patiently been building the trust and confidence of Zambians for close to 20 years now.

The party and it’s leadership has not relented or given up on our collective national dream for economic emancipation.

Let us all do the right thing in 2021.

Let us choose the UPND and save our country from what is now the eminent collapse of our economy, national pride and livelihoods

[Read 98 times, 98 reads today]