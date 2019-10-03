Parliament has approved the motion that government should provide adequate sanitation and sanitary towels to girls in public schools.

This follows a motion moved by Chembe Member of Parliament Sebastian Kopulande.

Dr. Kopulande says there is need for policy formulations to ensure girl child education is supported.

He also thanked First Lady Esther Lungu for her dedicated efforts towards addressing menstrual and sanitary conditions for girls in rural areas.

And contributing to the debate, Information Minister Dora Siliya called on entrepreneurs especially the youth to take up the opportunity and venture into the production of re-usable sanitary pads which will address the challenges faced by girls in rural areas.

Ms. Siliya said providing sanitary pads to girls in schools should be viewed as an important investment in human development.

Meanwhile, General Education Minister, David Mabumba said government is already addressing the challenges faced by girls in accessing sanitary facilities.

And Kafue Member of Parliament Mirriam Chonya said the measure will serve as a response to address the root causes of child marriages because girls will be kept in schools.

[Read 240 times, 240 reads today]