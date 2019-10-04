Red Arrows captain Bruce Musakanya has failed to make the 22-member Chipolopolo list for the October friendly dates against Niger and Benin.

Chipolopolo will visit Niger on October 10 in Niamey and Benin on October 13 in Cotonou.

Musakanya, who has continued with his good club form in the 2019/20 season from where he left off after scored seven goals for Arrows in the 2019 transitional campaign, is not among the fourteen home-based players picked for next week’s West Africa tour.

The Arrows midfielder has been a peripheral figure in Aggrey Chiyangu’s team but came off the bench to score Zambia’s winning goal in their 3-2 home win over Botswana on September 3 to help secure Chipolopolo’s passage to the 2020 CHAN final round qualifiers.

But excused from the West African tour are European- based stars Fashion Sakala of KV Oostende in Belgium including Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka from Austrian champions RB Salzburg.

The trio have been left out due to Zambia U23’s forthcoming 2019 U23 AFCON tournament camp ahead of the tournament Egypt will host from November 8 -22 in Cairo.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo are using the friendly to prepare for their October 19 home game against eSwatini in their CHAN final round , last leg qualifier that Zambia won 1-0 away in Manzini on September 22.

Chipolopolo will also us the tour to fine-tune ahead of their 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier double-header against holders Algeria away on November 11 in Blida and Zimbabwe at home in Lusaka on November 16.

GOALKEEPERS: Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)

DEFENDERS: Simon Silwimba, Mwila Phiri, Adrian Chama, Clement Mwape (all Zesco United), Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Tandi Mwape, Kabaso Chongo (both TP Mazembe,DR Congo), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City, South Africa)

MIDFIELDERS: Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Paul Katema (Red Arrows), Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco), Kelvin Mubanga (Nkana), Donashano Malama (Black Leopards, South Africa), Cletus Chama (Simba SC, Tanzania)

STRIKERS: Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Augustine Mulenga, Justin Shonga (both Orlando Pirates, South Africa), Lazarus Kambole (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Mwape Musonda (Black Leopards, South Africa)

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]