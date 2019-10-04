Transparency International Zambia has condemned the decision by the Drug Enforcement Commission to withdraw the summoning of Lusaka Businessman Valden Findlay in connection with drug trafficking allegations.

TIZ Chapter President Reuben Lifuka has described the decision by the DEC as puzzling and one that fuels further speculation.

Mr Lifuka says the issue of Mr Findlay has attracted a lot of public interest and that it is important that all activities and decisions of the Commission are seen and considered by all interested stakeholders to be above board.

He has told QTV News that it is difficult to comprehend how the DEC on one hand, promptly summoned Mr. Chishimba Kambwili, who in this instance was acting as a whistleblower, and yet on the other hand elected not to speak to the person who is the subject of the allegations.

Mr. Lifuka adds that the DEC should also to talk to Mr Kaweche Kaunda who has shared an important perspective on Mr. Findlay.

He states that this story will not easily go away and the general public will be left to draw its own conclusions as to the reasons why the DEC has gone against its earlier intentions to summon Mr. Findlay.

