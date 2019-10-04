FAZ Super Division side Kansanshi Dynamos are looking forward to the match against Nkana set for Nkana Stadium in Wusakile on Saturday.

Kansanshi have made an impressive start to their maiden top league campaign that has seen them post three wins and one loss.

In a pre-match interview, Kansanshi coach Israel Mwanza predicted a tough encounter against Nkana.

‘The game against Nkana is not easy. Nkana have lost to consecutive games so we have told the boys to work hard. We don’t need to lose focus,” Mwanza said.

The ex-Nchanga Rangers and Zambia defender is pleased with his team’s bright start to season.

‘We have started very well. It is not easy to come in the Super Division and do what we are doing. We have not just made this team now. I have been with this team for two and half years,’ Mwanza.

‘These results are not coming from nowhere. I and my colleague Elijah Tana (assistant coach) we have played and coached in the Super Division so we know this league,’ he said.

Kansanshi have beaten Power Dynamos, Green Buffaloes and Mighty Mufulira Wanderers with their only loss coming against Napsa Stars in Lusaka.

Mwanza is cautioning his team against complacence.

‘We are telling the boys to remain focused every time. They should not grow big headed just because we are winning games.’

