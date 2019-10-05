Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo has warned the ZNBC Board that he will not allow mediocrity by frustrating President Edgar Lungu’s directive to ensure that salaries for civil servants are paid on time.

During the 2019 Labour Day commemoration in Lusaka, President Edgar Lungu assured civil servants across the country that their salaries will never be delayed again.

Mr Kasolo’s warning follows a go-slow by ZNBC unionized workers over delayed salaries.

He notes that people have rentals and other bills to pay therefore the need to ensure that they are paid their salaries on time.

Mr. Kasolo has told QTV news that his ministry is concerned that an institution under it is not operating normally.

He states that it is for this reason that the Ministry through the board is looking for a new Director-General who is commercial-minded to maximize the asset of ZNBC considering that a lot of money has been spent on Digital Migration.

ZNBC Director General Richard Mwanza’s contract has not been renewed by the board.

Meanwhile, Zambia Union of Broadcasters and other Information Disseminators (ZUBID) General Secretary Andrew Mpandamwike says the Unionized workers decided to go on go-slow over delayed salaries.

Mr. Mpandamwike says the workers want an assurance that the delay in paying them salaries will stop.

[Read 102 times, 102 reads today]