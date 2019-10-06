Defending FAZ Super Division champions Zesco United moved to second place on the log today following a 3-2 home win over Napsa Stars at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The result ended early-season pacesetters Napsa’s unbeaten start to the 2019/2020 campaign after coming into this game with three wins and a draw.

Zesco are now one of two sides still unbeaten and are also the only team with a one hundred percent win run after five rounds played.

Umaru Kasumba put Zesco ahead in the 18th minute when he deflected in a fine pass from Anthony Akumu while he was sandwiched between two Napsa defenders.

But the lead lasted just thirteen minutes when Napsa striker Bornwell Mwape fired-in a sublime volley on the turn to see the two sides go into the break level.

However, Napsa could have gone into the break with the lead had Mwape’s goal-bound shot not been cleared off the line by Quadri Kola.

Zesco reclaimed the lead in the 65th minute when Clement Mwape pounced on the rebound after Rabson Muchelenganga had parried Enock Sabumukama’s ball from an acute angle into the Chipolopolo defenders path.

Kola made it 3-1 in the 81st minute with a rather speculative drive but four minutes later sent another opportunity from a similar situation marginally wide.

But Napsa made sure they returned to Lusaka with a respectable score line when Bornwell Mwape fired-in another quality goal this time from a long-range free kick.

Napsa drop from second to third on 10 points after five games played.

Zesco have maximum 12 points with from four games a match in hand after replacing Napsa at number two.

The champions are just one point behind leaders and fellow unbeaten side Red Arrows who beat Green Buffaloes 2-0 at home in Lusaka on Saturday.

Meanwhile, at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka, Lusaka Dynamos ended their three-match losing run with a 3-0 home win over ailing Mufulira Wanderers.

Marvin Jere put Dynamos ahead in the 2nd minute, Chris Mugalu scored from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute and Moussa Lemisa made it a bridge too far for Mighty in the 52nd minute.

Mighty are stuck third from bottom on 3 points that they earned from their 3-2 away win over Nkana on September 22.

Dynamos are up from 14th to 11th on 6 points after the victory.

