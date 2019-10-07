Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya says the government deeply regrets the loss of life in Kaoma District of Western Province, where election campaigns for council chairmanship are taking place.

Ms Siliya says President Edgar Lungu has made it clear that he does not condone violence, whether perpetrated by the ruling party or the opposition parties.

She called on the Police to investigate the killing, without fear or favour, and bring the perpetrators of the violence and the killing to book.

Ms Siliya said the police command is further called upon to intensify searches to ensure that no civilians are moving with guns and other offensive weapons in the area.

She reiterated the government’s position that time for election campaigns is a time to compete with ideas and not with violence.

Ms Siliya said violence is not a way of solving any problem.

She has called on members of the public to be on high alert and help the police by reporting any civilian who will be seen with a firearm or any other offensive weapon in the area.

Ms Siliya further urged members of the public to reject violence in all its forms in maintaining the country’s status as an oasis of peace for which it is renowned world over.

[Read 64 times, 64 reads today]