Armed Police officers have arrested opposition UPPZ President Charles Chanda and his daughter Esther on fraud related charges.

Mr Chanda was picked after appearing at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court after taking plea on 20 of the 160 counts of obtaining money by false pretences.

Before his arrest, Mr Chanda 49, who is jointly charged with his daughter pleaded not guilty to 20 counts of obtaining money by false pretences.

It is alleged that Chanda jointly and while acting together with his daughter, obtained money by false pretences from over 120 people who expressed interest in purchasing the land situated near Kenneth Kaunda International Airport which he had advertised.

When the matter came up for plea before Magistrate Alice Walusiku this afternoon, counsel for the accused requested that the matter be adjourned saying he did not have an opportunity to discuss with his clients but the application was not granted.

Magistrate Walusiku has since set October 10th for continuation of plea.

[Read 35 times, 35 reads today]