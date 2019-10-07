Chipolopolo midfielder Cletus Chama believes this week’s West African friendly Tour is the perfect platform ahead of next month’s 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

Aggrey Chiyangi’s side arrived in Niger on Monday on the first stop of a two-match friendly tour that will see them take on Benin in their last game.

“They are quite important, as we all know, we have our AFCON qualifiers coming up so the friendly’s will help us gel to work together, make us united and focused for what is ahead of us,” Chama said.

Zambia will play Niger on October 10 in Niamey and Benin on October 13 in Cotonou ahead of their 2012 AFCON Group H doubleheader qualifier against champions defending Algeria away on November 11 and Zimbabwe at home on November 16.

“Obviously and the most important one is to win these friendly’s. We won’t say that because it is a friendly we won’t win. We are competitors and we are here to obviously win, that is our focus,” Chama said.

“Apart from that, we also want to see where we are lagging or how far we have gone in terms of readiness towards the AFCON qualifiers that are coming up next month.”

And Chama said the friendly’s are also very critical for the fourteen home-based players in the team ahead of their 2020 CHAN final round, last leg qualifier against eSwatini in Lusaka on October 19.

Zambia beat eSwatini 1-0 away in the first leg on September 22 in Manzini.

“To them it is also part of preparations towards the second leg of the CHAN qualifiers and my word of encouragement to the team is we need to be focused because we also need to qualify for CHAN and should use this platform genuinely,” the midfielder from Tanzanian club Simba SC said.

-2019/2020 FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 5

05 /10/2019

Forest Rangers 2(Adams Zikiru 24, Laurent Muma 50′)-Kabwe Warriors 0

Buildcon 0-Zanaco 0

Nkana 1(Idris Mbombo 70’pen)-Kansanshi Dynamos 1 (Lazarus Zulu 64′)

Green Eagles 3(Kennedy Musonda 38′ 42′,Shadreck Mulungwe 76′) -Power Dynamos 1(Martin Kayuwa 88′)

Red Arrows 2(Evans Musonda 27′, James Chamanga 38′)-Green Buffaloes 0

KYSA 0-Nakambala Leopards 2 (Elias Maguri 59′ 85′)

Nkwazi 0-Lumwana Radiants 0

06/10/19

Lusaka Dynamos 3(Marvin Jere 2′, Chris Mugalu 43′ pen, Moussa Lemisa 52′)- Mufulira Wanderers 0

Zesco United 3(Umaru Kasumba 18,Clement Mwape 65′, Quadri Kola 81′)-Napsa Stars 2(Bornwell Mwape 30′ 85′)

2019/2020 TOP SCORERS

LEAGUE

06/10/2019

Idris Mbombo(Nkana):5

Kennedy Musonda (Green Eagles):4

Jesse Were (Zesco):4

Bornwell Mwape (Napsa Stars):3

James Chamanga(Red Arrows):3

Chris Mugalu (Lusaka Dynamos):3

Eric Choomba(Nkwazi):3

Adams Zikiru (Forest Rangers):2

Elias Maguri(Nakambala Leopards):2

Royd Alfonso (Kansanshi Dynamos):2

Junior Zulu(Nakambala):2

Jeff Banda (Nkwazi):2

Charles Zulu (Zanaco):2

Alidor Kayembe(Buildcon):2

Biramahire Abeddy (Buildcon):2

Kwame Attrum (Mufulira Wanderers):2

Ian Sililo(KYSA):2

Roger Kola (Zanaco):2

Evans Musonda(Red Arrows):1

Laurent Muma (Forest Rangers):1

Marvin Jere(Lusaka Dynamos):1

Moussa Lemisa(LUsaka Dynamos):1

Clement Mwape (Zesco):1

Umaru Kasumba (Zesco):1

Quadri Kola (Zesco):1

Martin Kayuwa(Power Dynamos):1

Lazarus Zulu (Kansanshi):1

Shadreck Mulungwe (Green Eagles):1

Peter Mwangani(Forest Rangers):1

Moonga Chilimba (Buffaloes):1

Leonard Mulenga(Buffaloes):1

Felix Bulaya (Nakambala):1

Joseph Mwandilila(Green Eagles):1

Tafadzwa Rusike (Zanaco):1

Norbet Chisala (Kansanshi Dynamos):1

Chisenga Lukwemba(Nakambala):1

Patrick Ilongo(Forest Rangers):1

Andrew Kwiliko (Green Eagles):1

Daniel Chama (KYSA):1

Tresor Ilunga(KYSA):1

Derrick Mwansa (Kabwe Warriors):1

Patrick Kasunga (Kabwe Warriors):1

Emmanuel Manda(Lumwana Radiants):1

Andrew Tololwa (Red Arrows):1

Thabani Kamusoko(Zesco):1

Linos Makwaza Jnr(Power):1

Obeddy Masumbuko (Nkana):1

Thomas Banda(Napsa): 1

Davies Kamanga(Mufulira Wanderers):1

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes):1

Simon Nkhata (Napsa Stars):1

Ali Sadiki (Kabwe Warriors):1

Larry Bwalya (Power Dynamos):1

Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos):1

Chitiya Mususu (Zanaco):1

Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows):1

Isaac Ngoma (Kansanshi Dynamos):1

Danny Silavwe (Napsa Stars):1

Enock Sabamukumana(Zesco):1

Erick Chomba (Nkwazi):1

Spencer Sautu(Green Eagles):1*

*Denotes own-goal

