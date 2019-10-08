Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has advised party members to ensure that campaigns being carried out are issue based.

The PF Secretary General has further extended the same message to other political players, adding that issue based politics yield positive results as opposed to acts of violence, which only hinder on national peace and security.

Mr Mwila, who was speaking when he addressed journalists in Kaoma District this morning says political campaigns have continued to bare a wrong tag, due to some members who are not following the right channels.

Mr Mwila said that the incidence that happened in the area on Sunday, October 6th, where a cadre was killed is very unfortunate, and must be dealt with, with the urgency it deserves.

And Mr Mwila has dismissed stories suggesting that the PF clashed with the UPND, adding that there was no occurrence of such nature.

He said it was important political parties based their campaigns on issues that affect the entire nation, as they prepare for the 2021 General elections, adding that it was cardinal at this stage to refrain from all forms of violence.

This week on Thursday October 10, 2019, the people of Kaoma District will vote for a Council Chairperson, in a by election, where the incumbent UPND’s Bindundu Mutti resigned to join the Patriotic Front in July, this year..

