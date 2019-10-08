President Edgar Lungu has directed the Zambia Police Service to ensure that civilians found in possession of firearms in Kaoma District in Western Province, are punished before elections are held on Thursday, October 10th, 2019.

The President has also warned that he will not allow the repeat of what happened during the Sesheke by-elections, as well as the happenings that occurred during the Kuomboka traditional ceremony a few years ago.

President Lungu said he was aware of the presence of the Opposition leader in Kaoma District respected the situation, adding that he, however, called for respect of the law.

President Lungu was speaking at Kaoma airstrip as he addressed scores of residents who welcomed him.

The President added that Zambia will remain a peaceful country, for as long as he was in charge of the country, adding that he will not allow the country to degenerate in lawlessness.

Meanwhile President Lungu reiterated that the Patriotic Front remains a peaceful party and he will endeavour to ensure that it remains so.

The President called on Kaoma residents to reject violence and embrace peaceful campaigns.

And President Lungu further urged the police to ensure it extensively investigates the recent incidence which happened in Kaoma and bring the culprits to book.

The President called on the police command to also ensure that order is maintained, and fairly address all matters reported to the department.

The President is in Kaoma District, where he is this afternoon expected to address two public meetings in Mangango constituency, to drum up support for PF candidate Ngebe Ngondo, who is contesting in the Council Chairperson by-election slated for October 10, 2019.

The other contestants include United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate Austin Muneku, as well as United Peaceful and Prosperous Zambia (UPPZ) candidate, Chuulu Maseka.

[Read 408 times, 408 reads today]