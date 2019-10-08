President Edgar Lungu has directed the Zambia Police Service to ensure that civilians found in possession of firearms in Kaoma District in Western Province, are punished before elections are held on Thursday, October 10th, 2019.
The President has also warned that he will not allow the repeat of what happened during the Sesheke by-elections, as well as the happenings that occurred during the Kuomboka traditional ceremony a few years ago.
President Lungu said he was aware of the presence of the Opposition leader in Kaoma District respected the situation, adding that he, however, called for respect of the law.
President Lungu was speaking at Kaoma airstrip as he addressed scores of residents who welcomed him.
The President added that Zambia will remain a peaceful country, for as long as he was in charge of the country, adding that he will not allow the country to degenerate in lawlessness.
Meanwhile President Lungu reiterated that the Patriotic Front remains a peaceful party and he will endeavour to ensure that it remains so.
The President called on Kaoma residents to reject violence and embrace peaceful campaigns.
And President Lungu further urged the police to ensure it extensively investigates the recent incidence which happened in Kaoma and bring the culprits to book.
The President called on the police command to also ensure that order is maintained, and fairly address all matters reported to the department.
The President is in Kaoma District, where he is this afternoon expected to address two public meetings in Mangango constituency, to drum up support for PF candidate Ngebe Ngondo, who is contesting in the Council Chairperson by-election slated for October 10, 2019.
The other contestants include United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate Austin Muneku, as well as United Peaceful and Prosperous Zambia (UPPZ) candidate, Chuulu Maseka.
I didnt even read this story,just saw the headline and typically nothing is gonna change,am sure am not the only one who has totally lost confidence in “Dr Lungu”,all talk….
The blood of the slain is on Lungu’s head. it’s his lack of real leadership that has caused the death of the departed. Remember the cops who were retired in national interest for apprehending PF cadres? These are the fruits. Lawlessness from PF cadres.
It is very bad that it should take the Head of State to instruct the Police to arrest and charge people who commit crimes.
Does the President also command them not to charge anyone? If the answer is no, then sack the top Police Command and appoint competent and professional men and women.
This is really sad! The president giving instructions like a Boy Scout! Where is the law? Kaiser Zulu shoots at people and Jonathan remains mute. Which civilians is he referring to?
The PF cadre who shot the UPND cadre is still at large. Thia is really sad.
That man who was having guns in a shop is a PF cadre and PF cadres are not scared of the Police. The Police are under the control of Presiden Lungu and the PF cadres. It is for this reason that the Police ignored to take action
Why should orders for the Police to take action come from the President himself and so publicly. Why didn’t Lunga call IG of Police and ask him to explain why he did not take action. It is because he is aware of the whole setup
Conclusion is:
Lungu is the Police, Lungu is the Zambia Army, Lungu is all the Ministers, Lungu is all the PF members of Parliament. In short Lungu is the Government and not PF. Lungu has taken over control of the whole Government machinery. This is what all Dictators do. Truth be told Zambia is a dictatorship big time