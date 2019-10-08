Government has called on cross sections of society who include political parties, civil society organisations and the general public, not to shun the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and reconciliation, set for October 18, 2019.

Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili said the National Day of Prayer is not a Patriotic Front event, but a church driven national day for prayer and reconciliation.

Reverend Sumaili said political parties and other stakeholders should not refuse invitations from the church, who have been mandated to organise and prepare the prayers.

She said the national day of Prayer, Fasting and reconciliation is church driven and that government is only facilitating, to ensure that preparations are done without logistical hindrances.

The Minister further explained that the national day of prayer offers politicians an opportunity to bury their differences and reconcile with their political opponents.

Reverend Sumaili disclosed that President Lungu is ready to meet with any opposition politician and civil society activists unconditionally to reconcile and reflect on the needs of the country.

She added that in the wake of climate change, the country needs to come together on this National Prayer day and humble itself and seek God on the Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation.

The Minister disclosed that President Edgar Lungu will grace the National Day of Prayer activities at the show grounds in Lusaka while Vice President Inonge Wina will officiate and attend the prayers in Ndola, on the Copperbelt Province.

The day of prayer will be held under the theme “Receiving Times of Refreshing from the presence of the Lord through Reconciliation with one another and the environment for a prosperous Zambia.”

And Independent Churches of Zambia (ICOZ) Board Chairperson David Masupa said the 2019 National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Repentance is unique in that the country is faced with climate change and a resurgence of political violence.

Bishop Masupa said Zambians need to find the will, strength and conviction to reconcile with each other and seek God in order to unleash blessings on the land.

The Clergyman acknowledged that while government has put in place macro-economic measures to address the power deficit and curb political violence, there is need for Zambians as a people and a Christian nation to repent and pray to God to intervene.

Bishop Masupa said a lot of Zambians are faced with hunger as a result of the drought, as well as reduced economic production, due to reduced electricity generation caused by the adverse effects of climate change.

