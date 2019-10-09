Local artists took to the stage alongside the legendary Sisters With Voices (SWV) and Nigerian super star Davido to entertain music lovers at the 2019 Stanbic Music Festival this weekend (October 4-5).

SWV served as a replacement for Grammy award winner Brandy who was the original headlining act but was forced to pull out of the event at the last minute due to illness.

Local acts included multi-award-winning hip hop star Chef 187, Izrael, Danny Kaya, Mampi, Afunika and a surprise appearance by Nalu.

The Stanbic Music Festival is widely billed as one of the leading catalysts to growing Zambia’s music industry outside our borders.

Stanbic Bank Zambia Chief Executive Leina Gabaraane said the concert was a demonstration of the bank’s commitment to supporting the economy through the arts and music.

He said: “This was yet another year of fantastic Stanbic Music Festival. Being the leading bank in Zambia we are committed to moving Zambia forward in many ways, one of which is promoting arts and music.

“We believe that through promoting arts we will be contributing to the economy by helping reduce unemployment. The music industry is huge and by promoting local acts we will be helping our artists exploit its potential.

“Next year we are back, and we want more local participation in our future events. We want the local artists to go international and we will be backing them internationally.

“We are backing them now so that they grow bigger in Zambia and eventually outgrow the local market and Africa to become truly international acts. We had a bit of a mishap this year, but we came back stronger and we will continue growing stronger.”

Last year, the festival hosted Brian McKnight and Joe Thomas. It has hosted renowned acts including Boys II Men, UK-based pop-reggae band UB40, the late Hugh Masekela, the late Oliver M’tukudzi, Mi Casa, Earl Klugh and Zonke and a host of top local artistes including gospel RnB sensation Abel Chungu Musuka, contemporary RnB singer K’millian, singer, writer and guitarist James Sakala and electric violinist Caitlin DeVille.

