Government is contemplating on introducing the study circles at places of work, to enable employees understand the importance of their institutions.

Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko said it is disheartening that despite the country having good labour laws in place, very few people read the employment code.

Ms Simukoko underscored that because of the poor reading culture of the labour laws among the employees in Zambia, some employers take advantage and start abusing their workers.

She said this in Lusaka today during the launch of the national employment and labour market policy, 2018 labour force survey and future of work report for Zambia.

The Labour and Social Security Minister disclosed that her ministry will soon start engaging other stakeholders in a series of discussions surrounding unemployment, in order to come up with home grown solutions.

“Zambia has one of the best labour laws in the region but very few people have read the labour code. This is what makes some employers infringe on the rights of employees because they do not understand the labour laws,” she said.

Ms Simukoko further said the best solution to unemployment is through embracing skills development which move in tandem with the global labour trends.

And United Nations Resident Coordinator Coumba Mar Gadio hailed government for having developed well-tailored labour related documents that spur the country’s development aspirations.

Dr Gadio whose speech was delivered by International Labour Organization Director for Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia, George Okutho, said the launch of the employment and labour market policy was a firm foundation to achieving vision 2030.

She cited the Seventh National Development Plan as among the national documents that are moving on a positive trajectory and will lead to the creation of one million jobs by 2021.

And Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) Chairperson Cosmas Mukuka pledged maximum support to the Ministry of Labour and Social security in the implementation of the plan.

Mr Mukuka said the path which the ministry has taken to include ZCTU in its programmes, will lead to the economic transformation of the country.

[Read 59 times, 59 reads today]