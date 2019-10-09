UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has accused the PF of splashing enormous amounts of cash in Kaoma ahead of tomorrow’s Council Chairperson by election.
Mr Hichilema says this is in addition to the government resources at their disposal.
He has questioned where the PF are getting the money from which they are dishing out to the electorate to entice them to vote for the ruling party.
Mr Hichilema has however urged the voters to take the money but vote with their conscience.
Meanwhile the Human Rights Commission has urged the Police to arrest and bring to book the people behind the killing of a UPND member in Kaoma.
Human Rights Commission spokesperson Mwelwa Muleya says it is disheartening that no arrest has so far been made in connection with the killing despite the police being aware of who the culprits are.
Mr Muleya has challenged the police to be firm and stop waiting for instructions from the President to act.
He said it is unacceptable that a life could be lost in a democratically agreed process of choosing Leaders.
