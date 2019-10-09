President Edgar Lungu has directed the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) and the Police force to frequently check on the roads, and ensure that all broken down vehicles are cleared from the roads, as they pose a danger to other motorists.

“RTSA and Police must develop a culture of clearing roads of vehicles that have broken down. It’s sad that people perished because a truck was left on the road for a long time,” the President said.

This follows the accident involving a broken down vehicle on the road which led to the deaths. President Lungu expressed sadness over the death of Catholic Choir members who perished in a road traffic accident along the Kitwe Chingola road yesterday.

The President who described the death as tragic and disturbing has since sent a message of condolence to the bereaved families and the entire Catholic fraternity.

The Head of State has further extended a message of goodwill to families of those who are nursing injuries and has since wished the injured a quick recovery.

And the President Lungu has sent a message of condolence to the family of Patriotic Front (PF) member, Petronella Bowa who died on Monday, after an illness.

Dr Lungu said Ms Bowa was a dedicated member of the party who will be missed for her commitment and contribution to national development.

“Ms Bowa was a hardworking and passionate woman who died at a tender age. She was a good party mobiliser who will be greatly missed,” the President said.

This is contained in a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Special Assistant to the President Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe.

