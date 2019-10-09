South African Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Njabulo Nzuza says Zambians should not be afraid to conduct businesses in that country because peace has been restored, following the reported attacks on foreign nationals.

Mr Nzuza assured the Zambian Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo that South Africa is now safe for Zambians to enter and conduct any business without being attacked.

The South African Minister said it was important for the two countries to continue collaborating and enhancing the bilateral relations that have existed since the pre and post-Independence period.

He said close collaboration between the two countries is vital and hinted that his office will ensure that before December this year, a structured engagement with Zambia will be organised in order to have a framework in place.

Mr Nzuza said South Africans have no problems dealing with their Zambian counterparts in either trade or any other area of engagement.

He has since confirmed his country’s participation at the 5th International Conference for African Ministers responsible for civil registration and vital statistics which Zambia will host later this month.

He said South Africa will send the Minister of Home Affairs to support Zambia as it hosts the conference, to take place from October 14th to 18th October, 2019.

And Zambia’s Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo noted that there is need for Zambia and South Africa to continue building on the strong foundation initiated by the country’s founding fathers when they liberated the two nations.

Mr Kampyongo said maintaining enhanced cordial and mutual relations between the two nations is one way that can be used to build on the foundation of the forefathers.

The Minister said failure to maintain cordial and mutual relations between the two countries would be betrayal to the forefathers who fought for political emancipation for both countries.

Mr Kampyongo and his South African Counterpart held a bilateral meeting in Geneva, Switzerland on the sidelines of the 70th Session of the Executive Committee of the United Nations High Commission for Refugee.

He stressed the need to enhance ties between the two countries by having bilateral engagements and putting up frameworks to regulate the interactions and trade between the two peoples.

He stressed that even as the two countries collaborate to create a conducive environment for trade across borders, there was need to be vigilant of the criminal minds who may want to take advantage of the process.

Zambia will host the 5th International Conference for African Ministers responsible for civil registration and vital statistics being organised by the African Union (AU) in collaboration with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, the African Development Bank and the Zambian government.

