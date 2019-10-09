United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi is next week expected in Zambia for a three-day working visit.

The UN Refugee Agency Chief will be in the country from October 16th to 18th, 2019 and is expected to confer with President Edgar Lungu at State House.

Mr. Grandi is also expected to visit Mantapala Refugee Settlement in Luapula Province where Congolese refugees are being hosted.

The High Commissioner made the confirmation of his visit to Zambia, at the ongoing 70th Session of the Executive Committee Meeting of the UNHCR and expressed his optimism to visit Zambia when held a bilateral meeting with Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo who is leading a Zambian delegation at the meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

Mr. Grandi said he wants to visit the actual refugee settlement in Luapula where the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework is being implemented to see how the programme has been rolled out.

He noted that being on the ground will help him appreciate the challenges host countries face and learn the right solutions that have been put in place to handle humanitarian crisis.

And Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo said Zambia is lucky to be accorded an opportunity to host the High Commissioner, in order for him to familiarize himself with what the government is doing to provide international protection to refugees and persons of concern.

Mr. Kampyongo told the High Commissioner that it will be an honor to take him to the refugee settlement in Luapula, in order for him to see how Zambia is handling issues of refugees.

The Minister used the opportunity to request Mr. Grandi if he could be given a slot at the 5th International Conference for African Ministers responsible for civil registration so that he can talk to delegates even for few minutes which Zambia is hosting.

In response, the High Commissioner said he will be glad to spend some moments at the conference if time will allow stating that the conference is important to ending statelessness because it deals with national documentation.

The High Commissioner’s visit coincides with the 5th International Conference for African Ministers responsible for civil registration which will take place from 14th to 18th October 2019 in Lusaka.

Zambia is currently the only country in southern Africa implementing the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) which is being piloted in Mantapala Refugee Settlement in Luapula Province.

