The Patriotic Front says a UPND Member identified as Gadaffi who was killed in Kaoma was shot by his colleagues from the opposition party.

Party Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri says Gadaffi was killed by his fellow UPND members and not the PF.

Contradicting a report from the Zambia Police Service which indicated that the UPND Member was shot at by the PF in Kaoma, Mrs. Phiri said Gadaffi was shot when he moved from his side to steal a handbag from one of the PF Chairladies.

In a phone interview on the Hot FM Breakfast show, Mrs. Phiri said the deceased wanted to take advantage of the fracas between the two political parties to steal from one of the PF Chairladies but unfortunately met his fate in the process.

Mrs. Phiri said she is shocked that the UPND claims that their member was shot by the PF when in fact he was shot by his fellow UPND members.

She said the PF is waiting for an Autopsy to determine which gun was used to kill the deceased.

