The Patriotic Front says a UPND Member identified as Gadaffi who was killed in Kaoma was shot by his colleagues from the opposition party.
Party Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri says Gadaffi was killed by his fellow UPND members and not the PF.
Contradicting a report from the Zambia Police Service which indicated that the UPND Member was shot at by the PF in Kaoma, Mrs. Phiri said Gadaffi was shot when he moved from his side to steal a handbag from one of the PF Chairladies.
In a phone interview on the Hot FM Breakfast show, Mrs. Phiri said the deceased wanted to take advantage of the fracas between the two political parties to steal from one of the PF Chairladies but unfortunately met his fate in the process.
Mrs. Phiri said she is shocked that the UPND claims that their member was shot by the PF when in fact he was shot by his fellow UPND members.
She said the PF is waiting for an Autopsy to determine which gun was used to kill the deceased.
This id**t also
Wow! Where do you even begin? We have the wrong people admitted in chinama!
This is so offensive, so disgusting. And yet no action will be taken against her.
Such insensitivity and disrepect to the bereaved family. What a disgrace this woman is..As.a bemba am ashamed to have this person coming from our region. These are the kind of careless utterances that lead to disasters in a nation.
I pity the husband. Living with such woman as a wife….mayo ehhh!
And this is the deputy secretary general of PF!
No sense of moral compass, no decency, a running mouth with diarrhoea, no modesty. A disaster of a woman. I Remember the filth that came out of her mouth about GBM and his tummy. Bushe mweLesa wesu, while are we cursed with such people in leadership?
The party of fires doing an inside job.
I said it. He was sacrificed by UPNDEAD. It is settled.
Otherwise let investigations ensue.
Then let the court determine.
“Otherwise we have seen a murderer walk to freedom because the witness was a drunkard”.
Mrs Mumbi Phiri,
Your latest statement has just punctured whatever evidence the PF might be in possession of. In pursuant with your unmeasured utterances, which I herein paraphrase. In line with your own allegations, Qaddafi met his demise when he attempted to exploit the circumstances by committing an uncompleted offence of theft during a feud between PF members and UPND rank and file. My conclusion is that you have failed to dissect earlier statements which were tendered by other sources. Another seemingly related but dissimilar inference is that you did not review your narrative before you presented it to the print media for publication. It is impossible to shoot someone twice in the head during a feud between two rival groups.
He died a HERO in the fight for freedom. He died for the GREAT LEADER……quite unfortunate. MHSRP
Wow! Where do you even begin? We have the wrong people admitted in chinama!
This is so offensive, so disgusting. And yet no action will be taken against her.
Such insensitivity and disrepect to the bereaved family. What a disgrace this woman is..As.a bemba am ashamed to have this person coming from our region. These are the kind of careless utterances that lead to disasters in a nation.
I pity the husband. Living with such woman as a wife….mayo ehhh!
We know who killed Gaddafi. Even the UPND know who killed him. It was friendly fire. Let the police tell the truth. Ifyakubepesha PF all the time is not fair.
I am sure you can even FEEL the distress of lying as you utter such insults towards the bereaved family! One day wina azalila……and it will be bitter tears!
Instead of showing contrition and sorrow, this good for nothing n1ncompoop takes to playing politics. But, that’s all there’s in PF….
My friend @ mayo Mpapa it was the UPND who started playin politics and lying that GADAFFI was killed by PF when they new for sure who killed this innocent man. Let them owner up. Ubufi tabwawama bane!!!
No surprise statement from a party with a snake-eating leader.
What a shame
Just waiting to listen to these mouths drooling bl00d on 18th October in 9 days. Not sure how they will hold the Holy Bible with their hands dripping with bl00d of all they have slain in PF interest! The spilled bl00d is crying for vengeance as the Bible puts it (Genesis 4:10). The one who pulled the trigger whether protected by PF or UPND will not end well! He who kills by the sword must die by the sword (Matthew 26:52; Revelation 13:10). Zambia is defiled by bl00dshed and its inhabitants are at risk of being vomited by the land!
These are very distressing comments, especially to the family of the deceased. However, we are comforted by the fact that of all the people that went to campaign in Kaoma only one has the Oath of Office. It’s only President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who has sworn to defend us irrespective of our race, creed, position in society, political affiliation, etc. Therefore President Lungu must take responsibility of this unnecessary loss of life and ensure that the culprit or culprits are brought to justice. He’s the only one who can get the offenders punished. We will ignore whatever is coming from PF or UPND or any other quota as mere politics, we await your action Bwana President