Chipolopolo kicked off their two-match friendly tour of West Africa with a draw against Niger away in Niamey on Wednesday.

Aggrey Chiyangi’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by the hosts.

Chipolopolo and Niger went into the break scoreless before midfielder and captain Cletus Chama broke the deadlock in the 71st minute.

But Maossa Maazuo ensured they shared the spoils with a 87th minute equalizer.

Chipolopolo now head down to Cotonou to play their final friendly against Benin on October 13.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]