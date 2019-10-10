A 53-year-old farmer has appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates court for having canal knowledge of a male grade twelve pupil against the order of nature.

Douglas Quentin of Chisamba is also charged with being in possession of obscene pictures that allegedly have the potential to corrupt morals.

When the matter came up the suspect pleaded not guilty to the two counts.

He took a plea before Lusaka Magistrate Lameck Mwale.

Earlier, the state discontinued the matter for the victim who was jointly charged with Mr. Quentin.

Magistrate Mwale asked the minor to leave the accused’s dock after the State entered a Nolle prosequi in the matter.

The matter has been adjourned to November 5, 2019.

[Read 60 times, 60 reads today]