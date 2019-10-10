Central Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Chomba has warned civil servants in the province to desist from stealing public resources.

And Mr. Chomba has given a one-week ultimatum to all teachers that have deserted their schools in the province to return or face removal from the payroll.

He disclosed that some civil servants benefited from government programs such as the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) meant for the vulnerable when they were ineligible.

Addressing civil servants in Kapiri Mposhi Mr. Chomba warned that disciplinary action will be taken against civil servants mismanaging government resources.

Over 150 civil servants were found to have been benefiting from FISP in Kapiri Mposhi district.

And Mr. Chomba noted that the absence of teachers and other civil servants especially from rural areas had created an artificial shortage of human resource and denied the general public of government services.

He challenged civil servants who were not interested to work in rural areas to resign so that government can engage other people who are on the employment waiting list.

