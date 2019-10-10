Government says it will continue to roll out electronic platforms across the country to ensure accountability and transparency in public service delivery.

Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu says Financial Inclusion remains low in the country hence the need for all stakeholders to get involved.

Dr. Ng’andu says therefore it is important for financial institutions to partner with government in order to increase financial inclusion.

He says Digital services also help financial institutions to easily interact with clients and meet the diverse needs of customers.

Dr. Ng’andu said this in a speech read on his behalf by Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary Economic Affairs Mukuli Chikuba at the 2019 Zambia Institute of Banking and Finance Annual Conference.

Meanwhile, Zambia Institute of Banking and Finance Services President Moses Shuko said Financial service providers should pass on the benefits that comes with digitization to their clients.

And Bankers Association of Zambia Chairperson Kola Adeleke said the banking sector is cognizant of the linkage between Financial strength and prosperity at individual level.

He said it is therefore the associations aspiration to develop innovative products and solutions that will drive the country towards achieving the targets of a green economy.

