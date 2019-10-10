Government says it will continue to roll out electronic platforms across the country to ensure accountability and transparency in public service delivery.
Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu says Financial Inclusion remains low in the country hence the need for all stakeholders to get involved.
Dr. Ng’andu says therefore it is important for financial institutions to partner with government in order to increase financial inclusion.
He says Digital services also help financial institutions to easily interact with clients and meet the diverse needs of customers.
Dr. Ng’andu said this in a speech read on his behalf by Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary Economic Affairs Mukuli Chikuba at the 2019 Zambia Institute of Banking and Finance Annual Conference.
Meanwhile, Zambia Institute of Banking and Finance Services President Moses Shuko said Financial service providers should pass on the benefits that comes with digitization to their clients.
And Bankers Association of Zambia Chairperson Kola Adeleke said the banking sector is cognizant of the linkage between Financial strength and prosperity at individual level.
He said it is therefore the associations aspiration to develop innovative products and solutions that will drive the country towards achieving the targets of a green economy.
How can a country with majority broke unemployed people expect financial inclusion? This man is thick! My white wife was right about him. I think my white wife knows how these pf thugs operate. My white wife told me that pf would rig elections inn2011 and it happened. I would rather listen to my wife than attend your silly national prayer. As an advisor am also advised by my wife. I love her white soul
I think we get used to being duped by governments ……can you start explaining NOW what happened to IFMIS and why you are not just using it??? How much was spent on this system that seems not to give us the efficiencies and benefits it was meant to ?
A country which doesn’t embrace technology.90% chinese firms don’t use electronic card except cash including sun share.What kind of country which thrive in cash economy.money lundering is high due to lack of using technology.Govt chaps are corrupt bcoz they don’t to embrace technology. Please can we go electronic so that we can address corruption in govt.
Implement implement implement.
Walk the talk.