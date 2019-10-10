Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Martin Malama yesterday moved a private member’s motion seeking Parliament’s support to ban political parties and organisations that support Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender rights in Zambia.
And tempers flared among Opposition Members of Parliament after Mr. Malama mentioned that the UPND is among the 30 political Parties that are affiliated to the African Liberal Network.
Mr. Malama who laid a copy of African Liberal Network- ALN – Constitution and other documents on the floor of the House said the UPND was a member of the Network.
He explained that to join the Network, Party President, Secretary-General and International Relations Chairman need to sign the constitution.
Mr. Malama said Zambians cannot allow political parties to introduce Liberal values in the country, which seeks to allow Homosexuality.
He said that no one inclusive of the Church and Chiefs across the country can allow such values to be inculcated into the country.
Mr. Malama said that Zambia is a Christian Nation and people must not subscribe to such liberal values.
Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Jack Mwiimbu said a similar pattern of accusing political opponents that they supported gay rights, failed in the past.
However, First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Catherine Namugala had a tough time trying to calm the two sides as Mr. Malama debated.
The motion however lapsed because of time.
Liberal values doesn’t mean supporting gay rights. The two issues are separate. Without liberal values, Zambia wouldn’t have been an independent country. It’s liberal thinkers who drew up the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights which effectively outlawed colonialism. Malama is a medical doctor and can be excused for not knowing this.
UPND must disassociate from ALN. We can’t allow our party to have any more links to this ALN. It will make our delay to form govt prolonged.
That’s a nonsense motion,our African priorities are better housing,clean water ,better healthcare ,education ,food security and jobs.
Thank you Mr. Malama.
Again am trying to think critically why is it that HOMOSEXUALITY is promoted or supported by the western countries..?
I would like to know what they want to achieve.From psychological point of view I really find it wrong to embrace it.
We need cheaper maize meal not gay issues.
Quite unfortunate that other party officials are involved and they keep denying!
But don’t even waste your time banning them cause they are free falling.
The focus of our debates should not be gay rights mwebantu! We ‘ve got more important things to deal with
Instead of finding ways to feed a country in famine, they are more interested in what happens in people’s bedrooms. This is the party you want to lead you ? Wake up zambian.. again one Zambia? Forward! Let us show these thieves.
UPND is a member of an organisation that espouses and believes in Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender rights. If HH and UPND willingly applied to the membership for admission and it was done. Effectively, whether its in UPND manifestos or not, it simply means that HH the party leader has endorsed the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender rights. This means that should in the unlikely event UPND formed government, these rights will be enshrined in the Zambian constitution. What this means in plain terms is this women will be able to marry fellow women, men to marry fellow men, children will have the right to move naked in the streets no one can arrest or stop them.
Thats why HH will never be voted or allowed to step in State House now and in the future.
Just don’t understand our party leadership, why not just move out of ALN. That Mwanza and Kalunga did lots of damage with that article