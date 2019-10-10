Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Martin Malama yesterday moved a private member’s motion seeking Parliament’s support to ban political parties and organisations that support Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender rights in Zambia.

And tempers flared among Opposition Members of Parliament after Mr. Malama mentioned that the UPND is among the 30 political Parties that are affiliated to the African Liberal Network.

Mr. Malama who laid a copy of African Liberal Network- ALN – Constitution and other documents on the floor of the House said the UPND was a member of the Network.

He explained that to join the Network, Party President, Secretary-General and International Relations Chairman need to sign the constitution.

Mr. Malama said Zambians cannot allow political parties to introduce Liberal values in the country, which seeks to allow Homosexuality.

He said that no one inclusive of the Church and Chiefs across the country can allow such values to be inculcated into the country.

Mr. Malama said that Zambia is a Christian Nation and people must not subscribe to such liberal values.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Jack Mwiimbu said a similar pattern of accusing political opponents that they supported gay rights, failed in the past.

However, First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Catherine Namugala had a tough time trying to calm the two sides as Mr. Malama debated.

The motion however lapsed because of time.

[Read 890 times, 890 reads today]