Government says it will soon launch a multi-million solar energy project in Western Province, aimed at cushioning the effects of energy shortages in the country. President Edgar Lungu says his administration is doing everything possible to ensure that dependency on hydro power is reduced, through alternative energy sources.

President Lungu said it is in the interest of his administration to ensure that there is more investment in other sources of energy.

The Head of State said government has lined up a number of solar projects countrywide and will not allow the power shortage to continue.

And President Lungu reiterated government’s continued engagements such as the South African power deal, which is also aimed at addressing the power deficit.

He said it was better for the country to have expensive power, and have the economy run as opposed to having no power at all.

The President said his administration is aware of the critics of government and will not divert from implementing what is right for the people.

The President said this yesterday at Kaoma Trades Training Institute in Kaoma District in Western Province when he addressed the business community.

President Lungu also said he is aware of the dwindled resources which have resulted in a number of projects not been completed.

He recognised that because of this development, projects such as roads and infrastructure have been redesigned to suit the available resources.

The President assured the business community that his office will continue engaging respective wings of government to support their needs.

