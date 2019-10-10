The three political party leaders have submitted that the Constitutional Court has jurisdiction to preside over their matter in which they have challenged the Law Association of Zambia- LAZ.
The three parties and two individuals have challenged the decision by LAZ to sue President Edgar Lungu and National Assembly over the Constitutional Amendment Bill.
The five litigants have contended that their matter relates to the interpretation of the Constitution.
The five have consequently asked the Constitutional Court to dismiss with costs, a notice of motion by LAZ where the association is seeking an order to throw out their case.
These are Zambia Republican Party-ZRP President Wright Musoma, New Congress Party -NCP- President Peter Chanda, Citizens Democratic Party-CDP President Robert Mwanza and sympathiser’s Richard Mumba and Mwanalushi Mulemwa.
They are seeking a declaration that LAZ’s decision to sue President Lungu, is illegal and contravenes Article 98 sub-article one of the Constitution.
The litigants further want an interim order to stay proceedings in which LAZ has sued President Lungu, the Attorney General and the National Assembly to withdraw the Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019.
They are also seeking, among other reliefs, an order declaring that LAZ’s decision to sue the National Assembly is illegal and contravenes Section 12 sub-section one of the State Proceedings Act, and therefore null and void.
LAZ had asked the court to dismiss the litigant’s matter with costs on the ground that it is illegally before the Constitutional Court.
