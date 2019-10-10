The government has called on the general public to own and take care of infrastructure being built in their respective areas.

Solwezi district commissioner, Rosemary Kamalonga said members of the general public must take kin interest in monitoring projects and constructors working on the infrastructure in their respective areas.

Ms Kamalonga urged the communities to desist from vandalism and ensure that they maintain the infrastructure by fixing what may be damaged.

She said this when she visited the construction site of a modern laboratory sponsored by Kansanshi mining company at Kyafukuma secondary school in Solwezi.

Ms Kamalonga commended the mining company for the developmental projects they are implementing in Kyafukuma community and the rest of the district.

She, however, appealed to the constructors to ensure that the community is engaged to do some works that do not require professional skills.

Meanwhile, sub-chief Wangabanya thanked the government and the mining company for bringing a school nearer to the community as most children used to cover long distances to acquire secondary education.

The sub chief said this development will enable more pupil enrolment and greatly reduce early marriages.

And Kyafukuma secondary school parents’ teacher association vice-chairperson, Petros Kalemba appealed to the parents to stop encouraging early marriages by taking their children to school.

Mr Kalemba said the community, with the support from the sub chief, is working tirelessly to ensure early marriages and teen pregnancies are reduced by punishing those who marry off their children at a tender age.

