

Government is concerned with reports of sexual harassment in higher learning institutions and workplaces.

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Dora Siliya says there is a lot of sexual harassment in institutions of learning, workplaces and even in homes.

Ms. Siliya says with the new technology, people should take advantage to shame men who prey on girls and young women.

Ms. Siliya was speaking when officials from Plan International and one of the girls, Betty Ryan, visited her office on Thursday.

The visit was to interact with the Minister and officials from the Ministry to learn the role of the ministry in ensuring gender sensitivity in the media and development as part of the commemoration of International Day of the Girl Child, which falls on 11th October 2019.

Meanwhile, Ms. Siliya said the Zambian film and theatre industry provides an opportunity to contribute to the national development.

And Betty, 19, a University of Zambia -UNZA-Student, thanked the Minister for the opportunity accorded to her to appreciate how the ministry of information and broadcasting operates.

[Read 14 times, 14 reads today]