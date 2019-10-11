President Edgar Lungu has urged various line ministries to treat quarterly cluster reports with the seriousness they deserve.

President Lungu has observed with concern that the cluster meetings are deteriorating in quality adding that there is the need for ministries that people are beginning to take the meetings like a formality.

The President has however emphasized that the quarterly cluster meetings are not a formality but a serious task that the government should undertake to the best of its abilities in order to know how the country is performing in each sector of the economy.

He was speaking at State House in Lusaka yesterday, during a Presidential Quarterly Cluster Reporting Secretariat Meeting, with Ministries of Finance and National Development Planning.

And the Head of State has further indicated that he has noticed how people have responded to the budget at parliament and away from parliament, including his speech of national address, hence the need for government to know what is happening and where the nation is in terms of performance, so that they can be able to explain to the people.

The President also stated that there is no need to pretend that Zambia is an island and is not affected by the global economy when the country is able to witness what some of the neighboring countries such as Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique are experiencing.

He advised that it is high time the government made adjustable improvements, in order to explain to the people how the nation is performing with the economy.

President Lungu pointed out that it is important that the government and the people know the level at which the nation is performing and the issues affecting the growth of the economy if any.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has implored the Ministry of Finance to monitor the implementation and factors that are affecting the country’s economy.

He further urged the ministry to also predict and project strengths in the country’s economy properly, as well as be able to advise if the nation is able to meet the set goals or not a.

Minister of Finance, Bwalya Ng’andu, gave a presentation on the country’s 2019 macroeconomic performance, while the Minister of National Development Planning Alexander Chiteme presented the 2019 mid-year Seventh National Development Plan performance.

[Read 82 times, 82 reads today]