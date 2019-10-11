The Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has defeated the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) in the Kaoma council Chairperson by-election held yesterday.
According to results published by the Electoral Commission, Opposition UPND Candidate Austin Muneku scored 7 8 01 votes against PF Candidate Ngebe Ngombo who polled 7 649 votes.
29-year old UPPZ candidate Kevin Maseka polled a distant 421, and there were 193 spoilt votes.
The Seat fell vacant after Bindundu Mutti who belonged to the UPND resigned in July.
Kaoma Council stretches across Mangango and Kaoma Central Constituencies and based on 2016 statistics, has 47,789 registered voters
UPND also scoped the Councillor seat in Samuteba Ward of Mwininlunga District, with 1140 against PF’s 827
However, PF managed to win the councilor seat in Chikonkwelo Ward, Kabompo District with 241 against UPND
UPND candidate’s 156
The Signal was Loud and clear!
Congrats PF, you were so close. That was a spirited fight: Thank Kaoma people for the job well done
Congrats UPNDEAD but you sacrificed a young man. A win is a win.
Austin Muneku – UPNDEAD 7,801 votes
Ngebe Ngombo – PF 7,649 votes
Mathematically stipulate a 152 UPNDEAD advantage over PF in the stronghold.
I put it to you that at this pace, PF has advantage at the 2021 polls because numbers don’t lie.
We shall put up an antigay compaign.
Lungu says he’s worried about voting patterns, something he has little or no control over. But he has full control over appointment patterns in the public sector and he’s absolutely unworried about it. Release the report on voting patterns and also the appointment patterns in the public sector so that it is possible to ascertain if you mean wht you say.
People are learning to take PF money, T shiryts, Chitenge etc and vote wisely. In a general election, thesis PF thieves will not have enough money to buys off voters. They have to change strategy, they need to stop being corrupt and bring meaningful development. Otherwise, kayak babele
There is cause for upnd to worry,the margin is very minimal.Congrats upnd.
Agreed. If UPND celebrate this narrow wln with reckless abandon, and I expect that, then they are childish
Imagine, 152 votes difference? That’s too close. Congrats PF.
If pf will perform like this in 2021. UPND will lose again . The problem with UPND is they have no strategy. UPND has no structures. Even in Southern province they are no proper structures. They just win bcoz of tribe. However even pf also has week structures in UPND stronghold, not bcoz people don’t want to work with pf but bcoz of self defeat, PF thinks it is difficult to penetrate Southern Province but look at the damage they have caused to UPND in Western and North Western, if they can do the same in Southern Province then 2021 is for PF. On the other hand UPND need to pull up their socks everywhere. Their structures are very weak. They have to go flat out and create structures throughout the country, especially in Northern, Muchinga and Eastern. They stop wasting their energies on…
PF “lost” by a margin of 152 votes? I suspect rigging by trible UPND. Order a recount, those PF votes will be found among the 193 spoilt ballots.
Anyway not worth it, In an area that Trible UPND boasts to be their stronghold, this surely amount to be large drain in their performance. In 2021 all these reduction add to PF.
So anyway, is this what Trible HH meant when he said Kaoma should teach PF a lesson for 2021? He must have a problem with his English, or even his brain. If I were trible HH and trible UPND, I would not celebrate this “victory”, I would just congratulate the UPND candidate and start crying for myself for 2021.
Trible UPBD definitely on a death bed.