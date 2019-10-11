The Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has defeated the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) in the Kaoma council Chairperson by-election held yesterday.

According to results published by the Electoral Commission, Opposition UPND Candidate Austin Muneku scored 7 8 01 votes against PF Candidate Ngebe Ngombo who polled 7 649 votes.

29-year old UPPZ candidate Kevin Maseka polled a distant 421, and there were 193 spoilt votes.

The Seat fell vacant after Bindundu Mutti who belonged to the UPND resigned in July.

Kaoma Council stretches across Mangango and Kaoma Central Constituencies and based on 2016 statistics, has 47,789 registered voters

UPND also scoped the Councillor seat in Samuteba Ward of Mwininlunga District, with 1140 against PF’s 827

However, PF managed to win the councilor seat in Chikonkwelo Ward, Kabompo District with 241 against UPND

UPND candidate’s 156

