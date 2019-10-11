Zambia launches their 2019 COSAFA Men’s Under-17 Championship with a match against Eswatini on Saturday morning at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi.

The opening Group A match will kick off at 11h00.

2017 winners Zambia are expected to get an early stern test from Eswatini before facing hosts Malawi and South Africa later in the competition.

‘The opening game is always important. Picking maximum points gives you a better chance to go to the next round,’ Zambia coach Oswald Mutapa said.

‘Yes, it will be tough but we will do a better job,’ Mutapa said.

Malawi and South Africa will clash in the other Group A match later at 14h00.

