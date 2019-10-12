

Copperbelt Provincial Health Director, Dr Robert Zulu has dispelled reports that some health facilities in the region have run out of essential drugs. Dr. Zulu said he is taken aback that some people have been widely spreading unverified information that some health institutions in the area have run out of essential drugs. He said the claims are not true because all health facilities in the province are fully stocked with drugs.

Dr. Zulu said drugs such as antiretroviral (ARV) which are part of the essential drugs are available across the province. He noted that people should not mistake standard drugs such as Panadol for essential ones which have substitutes and end up complaining that there no drugs in clinics and hospitals. Dr. Zulu has urged residents to consult relevant authorities on any related matters than alarming the nation.

He said despite not commissioned, the provincial medical stores hub is functioning well and the storage and distribution of drugs in health facilities across the province is constant. There have been complaints from members of the public that most health facilities in the province have run out of essential drugs and they are allegedly being served with prescriptions

[Read 28 times, 28 reads today]