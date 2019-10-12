Zambia on Saturday morning made a roaring start to their 2019 COSAFA U17 Cup campaign with an emphatic 6-0 win over eSwatini at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre, Malawi.

The 2017 champions routed eSwatini 6-0 to go top of the pool ahead of the second Group A match today between hosts Malawi and South Africa.

Zambia cruised to a 4-0 halftime lead when csptain Moses Mulenga led by example when he put the side ahead in the 7th minute.

Rickson Ngambi added the second in the 16th minute while Miguel Changa Chaiwa converted a 32nd minute penalty.

Chipoyoka Songa saw Zambia go into the break 4–0 with a goal on the stroke of halftime.

Julius Kumwenda and Charles Mumba struck in the 60th and 86th minutes respectively to send Junior Chipolopolo to the summit.

Zambia return to action on October 14 against South Africa in a penultimate Group A match at the same venue.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]