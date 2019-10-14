Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Liya Mutale says civil registration plays a key role in generating essential statistics that are vital for policy formulation.

ZANIS reports that Dr. Mutale explained that Zambia has continued to learn from other countries on how they are implementing civil registration and registration of vital statistics in their respective countries.

She underscored that in line with this, the country has embarked on a serious agenda which involves digitalising the issuance of civil registration in the country.

Dr. Mutale emphasized that this is in line with the 2030 Africa Union Agenda of the Africa.

The Permanent Secretary was speaking when she officiated at the opening 5th conference of African Ministers responsible for civil registration, currently running from October 14 to 18th, 2019.

The Permanent Secretary pointed out that the over 600 delegates that have converged in Lusaka for the conference, will share ideas, that will help in the implementation and monitoring of different civil registration related programmes.

“Civil registration and registration of vital statistics play a key role in generating essential statistics that are vital in policy formulation. As Zambia we are excited to host this memorable event which is important to the country and the continent as a whole,” she stressed.

And African Union Commissioner for Economic Affairs Victor Harrison said the continent has embarked on the technological revolution in the civil registration and registration of vital statistics.

Professor Harrison explained that going forward, civil registration should include the data from the refugees, displaced persons and all citizens, noting that it is part of human rights.

He said the AU has re-positioned itself as the body that will guide member countries in order to speed up the modernization of civil registration among member countries.

