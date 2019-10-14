Leader of the MMD faction Dr Nevers Mumba has challenged Church Leaders to start engaging government on the evils happening in the nation.

Dr Mumba said his heart is burdened with what is happening in the country among them killings and the Church has a solution to the problem.

Addressing congregants at Matero United Church of Zambia where he congregated yesterday, Dr Mumba said the hope for Zambia is not in politicians but the Church hence the need for the church to get involved in Politics.

And Dr Mumba said only the Church can unite Zambia which has been divided by politicians.

He noted that the Church does not change despite the change of governments and embraces everyone regardless of their political affiliation and tribal grouping.

Dr Mumba regretted that because of Politics and in the name of Democracy, young people are being encouraged to kill each other like was the case in Kaoma.

He said if not stopped, killing each other will become a tradition in Politics mainly because it is not the relatives of politicians who being killed.

Dr Mumba said God fearing people must start aspiring for leadership positions in order to clean the governance of the nation.

He said the difficulties Zambia is currently going through such as unemployment, hunger, poverty and poor economy among others will continue as long as the church does not start up to get involved in politics.

