Junior Chipolopolo on Monday produced another resounding victory at the 2019 Cosafa U17 Cup in Malawi were they crushed South Africa 7-0 in a penultimate Group A game in Blantyre to qualify to the semifinals.

The rest saw record two time champions make a shock early exit from the tournament Malawi is hosting from October 11-20.

Zambia, though, qualify to the last four with a match to spare and now await the result between eSwatini and Malawi to know their top two classification thanks to their emphatic goal difference.

Oswald Mutapa’s side took a 3-0 halftime lead through Miguel Chaiwa, Joseph Banda and Rickson Ngambi in the 10th,20th and 38th minutes respectively.

Moses Mulenga added the fourth in the 50th minute to score his second of the tournament.

Ngambi completed his brace two minutes later to take his tournament tally to three.

Charles Mumba struck in the 68th minute just eight minutes after coming on the pitch.

Peter Chikola wrapped up a productive Monday in the 72nd minute.

Junior Chipolopolo play Malawi in their final Group A match on October 16 ahead of the October 18 semifinals.

[Read 46 times, 46 reads today]