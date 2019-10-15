Ministry of Tourism and Arts has refuted reports that 80 black Lechwes are missing in Bangweulu Wetlands.
Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga disclosed that former Tourism Minister Charles Banda in March 2019 issued a capture permit for 50 Black Lechwe to Langani Game Ranch in Kazungula and 30 Black Lechwe to Kwisoko Game Farm in Lusaka.
Mr. Malupenga notes that the animals were captured and translocated to the two farms on September 10, 2019 following the authorization.
The PS says the Department of National Parks and Wildlife’s Research and Veterinary Unit had earlier carried out an ecological assessment at these establishments to ensure that they were habitable by the species.
What a peace of idyot that PS.
The animals were stolen and sold to ranchers. That’s the fact.
Same as saying that Letchews are missing/captured from Bangweulu swamps to somewhere else.
They are stolen, but you know where they are period.
Say more PS: Who owns those ranches, govt or bazungu?
Problem is, these new homes or habitats usually act as conduits to SA Auction Houses where these trophies fetch millions of rand’s per head.
I smell a rat.
Langani game ranch is owned by Findlay. With Chitotela now in charge of wildlife it will be a miracle if there will be any animal left in their natural habitat.
We have an abundance of dirty corrupt rats in government. So we can easily introduce a zoo where foreigners like my white wife can tour the zambian government zoo and experience first hand real life rats in their natural habitat. The teethy rat will be very popular among the rats. My white wife is for this idea
Iwe Amos Malupenga
1. Can you prove through images/video recordings showing where the stolene animals have been relocated to?
2. Why was this not communicated to the public before relocation?
Tell us
How much was paid for this purchase by the private ranch? Hunting safaris for these animals are sold in tens of thousands of dollars so don’t talk about the permit what we want to hear is about money. It seems Zambia is in the hands of the PF Mafia. Edgar Guguwetu Wazabanga
From a PUBLIC owned game park to a PRIVATE owned ranch. Wise up!