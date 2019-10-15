Ministry of Tourism and Arts has refuted reports that 80 black Lechwes are missing in Bangweulu Wetlands.

Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga disclosed that former Tourism Minister Charles Banda in March 2019 issued a capture permit for 50 Black Lechwe to Langani Game Ranch in Kazungula and 30 Black Lechwe to Kwisoko Game Farm in Lusaka.

Mr. Malupenga notes that the animals were captured and translocated to the two farms on September 10, 2019 following the authorization.

The PS says the Department of National Parks and Wildlife’s Research and Veterinary Unit had earlier carried out an ecological assessment at these establishments to ensure that they were habitable by the species.

[Read 249 times, 249 reads today]