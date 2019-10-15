The President says some of the notable Indian Companies that have significantly contributed to Zambia ‘s economic gains are TAJ Pamodzi Hotel, Bharti Airtel and Indo-Zambia Bank.

President Lungu was speaking in Lusaka this evening during the Regional Conclave on India -Southern Africa Project Partnership.

The President is optimistic that the Conclave will boost investment and commercial ties between Indian and Southern African countries.

He said the Zambian government has prioritised infrastructure development especially in the Road Sector as one of the measures to attract investment in various economic sectors.

At the same function, Commerce Minister Christopher Yaluma said there is an increase in the number of Indians prospecting to invest in Zambia since President Edgar Lungu’s visit to that country two months ago.

And India’s Minister of State and External Affairs Vellamvelly Muraleedharan praised President Lungu for having wooed Indian investors to Zambia during his recent presence in India.

The Regional Conclave on India -Southern Africa Project Partnership is the first of its kind in Southern Africa.

The Conclave has attracted over one hundred Private Sector representatives among Chamber of Commerce and Industries in the SADC Region and more than 50 potential Indian Investors.

