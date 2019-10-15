Police in Lusaka have apprehended 11 male suspects for being in possession of offensive weapons. Deputy Inspector General of Police – Administration Eugene Sibote has said that the 11 were apprehended after a tip-off from concerned members of the public in Lusaka’s Chalala area.

Mr. Sibote said that the suspects were found in possession of 55 machetes, 6 teasers, 17 walkie talkies and 29 boxes of registration forms for Leadership Movement Party.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mr. Sibote said the suspects were also found with 7 black berets, 13 black shot buttons and 11 pairs of black combat uniforms labeled LM.

Mr. Sibote said the suspects are detained in police custody for being in possession of offensive articles.

He said further investigations have continued over the matter to establish the motives of the group.

Mr. Sibote stated that in the interest of peace, the Police Command is considering making a strong recommendation for the deregistration of organizations such as the Leadership movement if investigations establish that the group had the blessings of the supposed political party.

And Mr. Sibote has expressed concern over a statement circulating on social media purported to have been issued by UPND Deputy National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso under the headline “PF and Police should remove PF thugs from bus stops and markets b

Wednesday”.

He said the Police deems the statement to be in bad taste and has the potential to incite violence.

Mr. Sibote has directed all police officers to be on high alert and firmly deal with those who may decide to participate in such disorderly activities.

