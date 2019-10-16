Chipolopolo coach Aggrey Chiyangi says South African-born new call-up goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe has potential.

The 25 –year-old goalkeeper from South Africa PSL club Polokwane City made his Chipolopolo debut on October 13 in a friendly match away against Benin that finished 2-2 in Cotonou.

Chibwe came on in the 79th minute for Sebastian Mwange with Zambia leading 2-1 at that point.

“I think so far from what we have seen, there is a lot of potential,” Chiyangi said.

“We just need more time to be with him so that the goalkeeper coach can assess him properly and see where he is strong or where he is weak so that his weaknesses can be worked on.

“But otherwise from what we saw in him is very good.

“He is going to be part of Chipolopolo but as for being number one, he has to compete and the best player will be there.”

