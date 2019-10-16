The Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) has opened its fifth service centre in Chipata District to cater for the correction, verification and combination of examination results.

Speaking when Eastern Province Education Officer (PEO) Dr Allan Lingambe toured the facility housed at Hillside Girls Secondary School, ECZ Assistant Director for Certification, Kunda Kuku said the Council has decentralised its operations in order to effectively service the public.

He said the move will help de-congest the Lusaka offices and most importantly draw services closer to the public, unlike in the past where all services were only offered in Lusaka.

Mr Kuku added that the Chipata Service Centre, like other centres opened so far, is systematically connected to Lusaka and will be fully executing the duties of the Examinations Council locally.

And Dr Lingambe has commended ECZ for decentralising its operations, saying his office used to receive many cases from the public to forward to Lusaka.

He said the move will also relieve members of the public from the trouble of travelling to Lusaka to have their examination cases resolved.

