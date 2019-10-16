The government has said that it will not allow any law enforcement officers to harass street vendors and marketers as long as they trade in an organized manner.

Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary Bishop Dr. Eddie Chomba has observed that despite government reserving certain routines for vendors and marketeers in Central Business Districts most of them have continued trading in an uncoordinated manner.

Dr. Chomba stated that some businesses are lucrative for Zambians but as long as they continue conducting their businesses in an uncoordinated manner they risk being in conflict with the law, a move he said can be avoided.

He has since urged market managers countrywide to ensure that those trading in reserved routes conduct their businesses in an orderly manner.

“Market managers should start doing the right thing and ensure that everyone follows orders.” Dr. Chomba stated.

He stated that despite their businesses being lucrative, Marketeers and street vendors risk losing most of their clientele if they trade disorderly.

“Stop Chasing people who are buyers due to disorderliness, buyers should follow you, but they can’t follow you if you go near drainages.” Dr. Chomba added.

Dr. Chomba further stated that marketeers and street vendors ought to dignify themselves if they are to get the most out of their businesses.

“This is not even a political statement, this is not to appease anybody. We need to dignify our selves,” he said.

Dr. Chomba was speaking when he listened and spoke to street vendors and marketeers at Nakatindi hall at the Lusaka’s Civic center.

He has since confirmed his availability for the traders to hear their challenges and how best to go about them.

