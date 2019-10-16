Government says lack of training and specialization in financial and economic reporting amongst journalists in Zambia have impacted negatively on the dissemination of factual information on statistics and figures to the public.
Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya has observed that business and economic reporting has remained under-developed in the country due to lack of training and specialization in financial and economic reporting amongst journalists.
Ms Siliya noted that most journalists do not make any efforts to add value to their stories by analyzing the underlying facts and factors beyond the figures and statistics provided.
She said this has resulted in shallow and half-backed information being fed to the public.
Ms Siliya added that the media have more appetite for political issues, at the expense and exclusion of more urgent and important issues of the economy that are pertinent to the public.
She said this in speech read for her by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services, Acting Human Resources Director, Derrick Wina at the awards presentation ceremony of ABSA Data Journalism Masterclass held at Hilton Gardens Hotel in Lusaka.
The Minister commended ABSA and its partners, Rhodes University for building the capacities of the Business and Sports journalists which she said is in line with government’s agenda to grow a highly skilled and professional media that contributes effectively to the national development.
And Barclays Bank Head of Marketing and Corporate relations Mato Shimabale disclosed that the bank has been in the last 5 years sending two Zambian journalists each year on a fully sponsored trip to South Africa to attend the Highway Africa Conference.
Mr Shimabale disclosed that the rebranding of Barclays Bank to ABSA is expected to be concluded by June 2020 adding that most of the Automated Teller Machines in Zambia are slowly being changed in readiness for the transition.
Regardless, even if they were schooled, these journalists will remain your puppets and continue to bow to you. You always want to sound relevant and seemingly offering good suggestions when in fact you do not mean what you say, go away
Same mouth! Just how do politicians manage to say two things that are parallel. Awe. Talk of Do as I say and not as I do.
Disaster!!!!
In 2011. 2015 and 2016 the PF didn’t have a reason to rig elections but now they’ve a compelling reason. It’s obvious that 2021 the PF are desperate to cling to power even when the indications are clear that the door for them to leave is very widely open. They’ve learnt all MMD tricks and have even added their own. Most of these Ministers are scared, they know that they are now cornered in their web of deceit. A cornered hyena is a dangerous animal. PF has stopped addressing issues but are now fire-fighting. They know that Hichilema is a deranged character who can slaughter them like flies if given chance. There’s no where to run to.
Where is ka Jona Menomeno? Has he flown out somewhere, chap has been quiet. Obviously in his room looking at pictures of airports.