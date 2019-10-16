Police in riot gear have been deployed in Lusaka to block UPND youths led by their Deputy National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso from removing PF cadres from Markets and Bus Stations.

Acting Inspector General of Police Eugene Sibote yesterday directed Police Officers to be on high alert and deal with any UPND Member that will dare to go ahead with the activity.

Mr Sibote advised the UPND youths not to go ahead with their planned activity and warned that Police will not allow any lawlessness to take place.

A check in the Central Business District found Police Officers patrolling the targeted public places ready to deal with what they termed as law breakers.

According to Mr Liswaniso, the UPND youths will protect the suffering masses and ensure sanity is restored in public places by Wednesday this week.

He said the struggling marketers, bus drivers, and their conductors, and the traveling public are suffering a lot of humiliation through unnecessary levies and taxes from these PF hooligans.

Mr Liswaniso said the starting point will be Lusaka’s Intercity Bus Terminus, City Market, Katondo and Lumumba bus stations and make sure that these are handed over to the Lusaka City Council who can run them effectively and enhance revenue collection.

But some UPND Officials have vowed to go ahead with the activity on the day Police do not suspect.

In a statement on his facebook page UPND president Hakainde Hichilema thanked marketeers, bus drivers, taxi drivers, members of the general public, and local authorities on the positive response and cooperation wthe UPND have been receiving over their intention to get rid of the PF thugs from public places.

“We are now calling on our citizens to refuse to pay illegal levies to these PF thugs as that amounts to daylight robbery and should not allow anyone to displace them from their trading places as they have the right to be there.

Our marketeers, bus drivers, conductors, taxi drivers, and members of the general public should only pay appropriate fees to legal entities such as local authorities that are taking care of these places.

We must all unite and refuse by not promoting hooliganism in the country. We should all ensure sanity is restored in these public places for our citizens to trade freely,”Mr Hichilema said.

