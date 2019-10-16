United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Fillipo Grandi has commended the Government of the Republic of Zambia for the exemplary role played in the protection of refugees.

Speaking upon arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport today, Mr Grandi said Zambia has been generous over the decades, as seen through the hosting of refugees from several countries that have undergone trouble and instability especially the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Angola.

He explained that over the years, Zambia has been a safe haven for these people, and it should be commended, adding that refugees and persons of concern have continued to find solace in the various settlements dotted across the country.

Mr Grandi further commended government for being one of the few countries in Africa that has adopted the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) which is being piloted at Mantapala Refugee Settlement in Luapula Province.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, is in Zambia for a three-day working visit, and is expected to visit Mantapala Refugee Settlement in Luapula Province, where Congolese refugees are being hosted.

He is also scheduled to visit the actual refugee settlement in Luapula, where the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework is being implemented to see how the programme has been rolled out.

