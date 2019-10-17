Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema is in the United States of America to speak about the current state of affairs in Zambia.
Mr Hichilema is in Washington D.C at the invitation of the Woodrow Wilson Center.
On Thursday, Mr Hichilema addressed audience in a presentation titled the “State of Play in Zambia.”
Mr Hichilema says he will also use this opportunity of being in the USA to meet other stakeholders who have an interest in Zambia.
“I look forward to addressing ways to attain meaningful economic development, job creation and democracy at the Woodrow Wilson Center in my presentation dubbed “State of Play in Zambia.”
He said the US is at the centre of global finance and that he is honoured with the opportunity to engage with a number of investors and fund managers, looking into Sub-Saharan Africa.
Mr Hichilema said the opposition party must promote Zambia’s investment potential.
“We will share our views on how Zambia can attain meaningful economic development that will create jobs for our people, the state of human rights and the rule of law in Zambia, as well as our vision and mission as UPND in our presentation on Thursday 17th October 2019.”
Woodrow Wilson was the 28th President of the United States of America.
The Woodrow Wilson Center was chartered by Congress in 1968 as the official memorial to late President Wilson.
It is the nation’s key non-partisan policy forum for tackling global issues through independent research and open dialogue to inform actionable ideas for the policy community.
This you should have done years ago not when you are about to retire.
HH is a true patriotic Zambian. Went there praising his country.
Ba Edgar should go welcome him at airport and shake his hand, that’s how humble leadership should be.
No, how does he tell anyone about investment opportunities in Zambia when he has hidden his investment in Panama? He should just be clear that he is going to bad mouth the country to his financiers. 2021 is coming so money is needed & financiers are being reminded
All the best
HH for Twenty (20) years you have been decampaigning your own country. Maturity is important. Even where you are there in the US the Republicans and Democrats differ, but they still maintain their patriotism to their country. Where has been yours (patriotism)?
Oval head is an1d10t among 1d10ts. He is there to decampaign his own country. Each time he opens his d1rty mouth, he speaks rubb1sh about Zambia instead of speaking rubbish about tribalism in his region.
Learn to appreciate just like you PF force us to appreciate the cheap ripoff roads the Chinese colonizers are building. He is the best man to do this considering that he is rich, self-made millionaire in a country where people live off one dollar. We cannot be having broke people, former call boys and other criminal losers representing us about things they know nothing about. Tell us about your credentials can they fit HH for you to criticize him, when you also suffering as a result of PF’s economic mismanagement.
True President, someone else wasted his whole opportunity talking about climate change when he is the chief causer of it with endless loading shedding leading to more trees being cut down. Just one meeting and he is outdoing Lungu who has made 200 foreign trips with no meaningful results or investor to talk about. White people can tell who is genuine and who is just reading a script for the sake of it.
Lets give praise where its due. Am PF but this time this man has be zambian
My president. We have a lot of hope in you. Although we are good friends and associates, if you after becoming president you became like lungu I swear I would personally effect a citizens arrest on you. I am glad that you are heeding our strategic advise by not lowering yourself in personal political attack responses to pf. This is what zambian deserve. A president who is giving them substance. I thank you. My white wife and I are your supporters and have invested alot of our time and personal resources in this fight for a better Zambia. My white wife says uleeeebwanji in a London British accent. We thank u
So the some thing, if HH said Up some people will insult him, if he said down still they will insult him. if he keeps quite.. the very people will still insult him.. Life of an African
Comment:I can’t trust this man he as a hypocrise,and he will be never trusted to all any meaningful Zambian citizen thank you twiponta
Anglo American were definitely ones sponsored that occasion.The hidden agenda is ANT COMMUNISM on sub Sahara Africa.The problem with Anglo-American “LOVE TO MILK “ African continent carelessly.
Africa has her human development depleted by the west through typical capitalism state of governments.Anyway it’s the WEST vs CHINA……. supremacy struggle.