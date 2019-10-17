Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema is in the United States of America to speak about the current state of affairs in Zambia.

Mr Hichilema is in Washington D.C at the invitation of the Woodrow Wilson Center.

On Thursday, Mr Hichilema addressed audience in a presentation titled the “State of Play in Zambia.”

Mr Hichilema says he will also use this opportunity of being in the USA to meet other stakeholders who have an interest in Zambia.

“I look forward to addressing ways to attain meaningful economic development, job creation and democracy at the Woodrow Wilson Center in my presentation dubbed “State of Play in Zambia.”

He said the US is at the centre of global finance and that he is honoured with the opportunity to engage with a number of investors and fund managers, looking into Sub-Saharan Africa.

Mr Hichilema said the opposition party must promote Zambia’s investment potential.

“We will share our views on how Zambia can attain meaningful economic development that will create jobs for our people, the state of human rights and the rule of law in Zambia, as well as our vision and mission as UPND in our presentation on Thursday 17th October 2019.”

Woodrow Wilson was the 28th President of the United States of America.

The Woodrow Wilson Center was chartered by Congress in 1968 as the official memorial to late President Wilson.

It is the nation’s key non-partisan policy forum for tackling global issues through independent research and open dialogue to inform actionable ideas for the policy community.

