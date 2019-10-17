Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President has called upon Zambians to take advantage of the day of prayer and fasting by presenting their petitions to the Lord.
Dr. Mumba who is also a clergy said Zambia is in a crisis and must pray. He stated that he was not in full agreement with the lack of inclusiveness of the National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation is organised but emphasised that that the calling of the nation to pray was a brilliant idea.
“Our Nation is in a crisis. This crisis has not chosen which Zambians to target but it is targeted on all the Zambians. Droughts, famine, loadsheding and economic challenges are part of this crisis which is affecting all the Zambians regardless of their tribe, religion or political affiliation”, Dr. Mumba said.
“Being a Christian Nation, Zambia must create a tradition of calling on God whenever we have a national crisis.”
He added that when Zambia lost its National Team, the country gathered in Independence stadium and raised its voice before God. He said the same God who saved the children of Israel in the wilderness, is the same God who will save Zambia when called upon.
Dr. Mumba urged Zambians across the country to participate in the day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation.
“On behalf of the MMD, which through President Chiluba declared Zambia a Christian Nation, I would like to urge and encourage all Zambians from every walk of life to take advantage of this day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation,” he said
He affirmed that the Bible in 2 Chronicles 7:14 says that, “If my people, which are called by my Name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
Fake christian nation.
Why the prayers of last 2 years never worked?
And what happened to Saturday cleaning day?
And is everybody participating in presidential run every week?
They call you to prayers , you close your eyes , they are busy looting and stealing….
There is no off day of stealing for these PF people.
Now they have turned to the last frontier to be looted and sold…….Zambias forests and game parks with the wild animals therein …….
The Bible says, ‘if my people who are called by name HUMBLE themselves and pray, turn away from their WICKED WAYS, then will I Hear from heaven and restore them ….
As a nation we have made a mockery of God, we have used his name in vain to con people, we have been deviant, God’s name is used in vain with politicians and so called prophets invoking his name, just because. It’s one thing to pray in sincerity and another to blind people.
The current problems Zambia is facing are self inflicted, how is loadshading God made? Politicians steal money intended to uplift the livelihoods if people. Please focus on that. Shameful