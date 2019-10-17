Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President has called upon Zambians to take advantage of the day of prayer and fasting by presenting their petitions to the Lord.

Dr. Mumba who is also a clergy said Zambia is in a crisis and must pray. He stated that he was not in full agreement with the lack of inclusiveness of the National Day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation is organised but emphasised that that the calling of the nation to pray was a brilliant idea.

“Our Nation is in a crisis. This crisis has not chosen which Zambians to target but it is targeted on all the Zambians. Droughts, famine, loadsheding and economic challenges are part of this crisis which is affecting all the Zambians regardless of their tribe, religion or political affiliation”, Dr. Mumba said.

“Being a Christian Nation, Zambia must create a tradition of calling on God whenever we have a national crisis.”

He added that when Zambia lost its National Team, the country gathered in Independence stadium and raised its voice before God. He said the same God who saved the children of Israel in the wilderness, is the same God who will save Zambia when called upon.

Dr. Mumba urged Zambians across the country to participate in the day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation.

“On behalf of the MMD, which through President Chiluba declared Zambia a Christian Nation, I would like to urge and encourage all Zambians from every walk of life to take advantage of this day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation,” he said

He affirmed that the Bible in 2 Chronicles 7:14 says that, “If my people, which are called by my Name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

