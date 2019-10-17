The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has challenged United Party for National Development (UPND) to publicly denounce the gay rights agenda being implemented by the Africa Liberal Network (ALN) in African countries.

At a media briefing yesterday morning at Mika Lodge, YALI President Andrew Ntewewe maintained the UPND is a member of the ALN which promotes homosexuality in Africa as part of its liberal values.

“Instead of silencing people from asking questions with a possible legal action or otherwise, the UPND leaders must simply come out to state the party would never allow the ALN agenda of homosexuality to be implemented in Zambia, and that Zambia, under them, shall have a non-tolerance for homosexuality as it is against moral, cultural and Christian values,” said Mr. Ntewewe

Mr. Ntewewe said the current discourse in which citizens are examining the voluntary association by the UPND to the Africa Liberal Network, an association which promotes homosexuality, goes to the root question of what morals political leaders in Zambia are prepared to defend, the country’s cultural values, and the sincerity of leaders in professing Christianity and yet having no problem to associate and collectively champion homosexuality in countries across the continent.

“The information in public domain strongly point to the fact that the Africa Liberal Network, to which UPND and 46 other parties are members, promotes homosexuality across the African Continent as one of its key agenda,” he stated.

According to the ALN website, the UPND and the 46 other ALN member-parties are bound by the ALN Constitution which states that they exist to ‘ensure….minority rights are recognised in the countries where they would form governments,’ among other reasons. In its true context, “minority rights” is a veiled reference to gay rights or sexuality, in other words, the recognition and practice of any sexual orientation.

Mr. Ntewewe has extensively quoted from the cases in Botswana and Nigeria where the Africa Liberal Network stated that they are together working with our sister parties at the African Liberal Network to speak against the criminalisation of those liberal values of homosexuality and fight against laws that criminalise homosexuality.

Mr. Ntewewe said the then President of the Africa Liberal Network, Olivier Kamitatu Etsu, in condemning the bill in Nigeria that banned same-sex marriages, stated that such a Bill stood in direct opposition to the ALN’s Liberal Manifesto for Africa, adopted in Abidjan in 2012.

“The message is clear: promotion of homosexuality, under the veil of minority rights, is one of the core agenda constituting the ALN’s Liberal Manifesto for Africa. Our question then is, why is there denial among the UPND leaders on their membership to the Africa Liberal Network whose agenda is to promote homosexuality? Zambians may wish to also know that UPND, a full member of the ALN, is part of this Network that set out they call, ‘ALN Human Rights Framework’, which is based on among others, the ALN Liberal Manifesto for Africa,” he said

